Very warm today, showers return tomorrow

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny, hot afternoon. High 90

Tonight: Increasing clouds, warm. Low 69

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms p.m. High 86

Friday: Partly sunny, few showers, chance of storms. 66/84

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm. 65/85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It will be mostly sunny and hottest day of the week. The high will be right around 90 though it won’t be oppressively humid like recent 90-degree days. Even though there will be active weather to our north and south it will be quiet here with our very dry air mass in place.

Tonight skies will be come increasingly cloudy and it will be warmer. The overnight low will be in the neighborhood of 70-degrees.

Tomorrow the increase in moisture with those clouds will give us scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms by afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

There will be a few showers and a chance of storms mainly south Friday. Saturday will be dry. Expect some scattered showers and storms Sunday and Monday.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob