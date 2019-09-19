Very warm, dry days finish out summer

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Brilliant sunshine, warm.High 86

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low 62

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot afternoon. High 88

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot. 90(64)

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chance of showers at night. 87(65)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

What a surprise!It is another day like yesterday and like the day before and before that. It will be warm day for the running of the Little Brown Jug at the Delaware County Fair. The pattern of sunny skies and low humidity will continue into the weekend. By this afternoon relative humidity will be around 30% or even lower again with dewpoints in the low 50s. So even at the hottest point of the day it will still be relatively comfortable. High temperatures will top out in the mid-80s in Columbus for another perfect day. It will be another clear and comfortable night with lows near 60 again.



With this “semi-drought” pattern we will get warmer from day to day through Saturday. Humidity levels will stay low despite high temperatures around 90 the next two days. Normal highs are in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday night into Monday a cold front will push into the region from the northwest with needed showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Showers may be very light falling through our very dry air. High pressure builds in quickly behind the front Monday and Tuesday.

Have A Great Day!

-Bob