Very warm and humid today, then milder weather and weekend storms

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

  • Today: Patchy fog early, mostly sunny, hot and sticky. High 89
  • Tonight: Mainly clear, humid. Low 66
  • Thursday: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High 84
  • Friday: Partly cloudy, mild. 61/80
  • Saturday: Partly sunny, chance of storms late. 62/83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Watch for some patchy fog mainly outside of the outer belt this morning. Thanks to high pressure centered over the Mid-Atlantic coast and stretching into the Ohio Valley we will have a nice looking day. Skies will be mostly sunny and the high temperature will be near 90 with a peak heat index in the low-90s.

Tonight skies will clear and patchy fog may develop again especially by daybreak with a low in the mid to upper 60s.

High pressure to our east will begin to weaken late tomorrow but we will stay mainly dry until the weekend when showers and storms will move into the region. A cold front early Sunday will push that rain east.

In the wake of that front Monday and Tuesday will be nice, dry days with highs near normal around 80.

Happy Hump Day!
-Bob

