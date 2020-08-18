Very nice weather, warm and comfortable through midweek

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, comfortable. High 80

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Low 57

Wednesday: Brilliant sunshine. High 81

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. 56/83

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. 60/86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Low pressure and an associated front in the vicinity of the Ohio River will inch farther southeast today. Sprawling high pressure centered over the upper Mississippi Valley will spread cooler air into Central Ohio. So while showers will develop around southern Ohio a few stray showers may reach north near the I-70 corridor. By afternoon the showers will be south of the Ohio River. Today’s high temperature will be reminiscent of fall, near 80.

Under a clear sky the overnight low will drop into the 50s. We will repeat this temperature pattern again tomorrow and Thursday as the region will be under an upper trough and surface high pressure.

By Friday high pressure will begin to drift to the east which will bring a southerly flow of warmer air into the Ohio Valley. This weekend that will mean highs in the upper-80s and a slight chance of showers Sunday.

Happy Tuesday!

-Bob