Very mild day, very wet night

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, chance of late day showers. High 63

Tonight: Showers, chance of thunderstorms. Low 44

Friday: Mostly cloudy, gradually mostly sunny. High 50

Saturday: Rain likely, possibly wet snow early. 32/43

Sunday: Partly cloudy, cool. 31/48

Monday: Partly sunny, chance of showers late. 36/56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

With the southerly breeze temperatures will rise into the low to mid-60s this afternoon. Rain showers, ahead of the front, will move into Central Ohio by evening.

Tonight a few thunderstorms will be possible with the rain before 3 a.m. especially in southern Ohio where there is a marginal risk of severe storms. The remaining rain showers should taper off before daybreak tomorrow morning. The low temperatures will be around 45.

Tomorrow will start at mostly cloudy, as one might expect on Friday the 13th. It will gradually become mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 50.

Temperatures will be near freezing Saturday morning. There will be a slight chance of wet snow showers early but that will change to rain, that will end as a rain/snow mix late Saturday night. Highs will be in the low 40s. Sunday will be dry and cool.

Enjoy your Thursday!

-Bob