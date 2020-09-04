Very dry conditions in northern and western Ohio extend into parts of the Columbus area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Patchy precipitation pretty well summarizes our summer rainfall pattern in central Ohio.

A welcome rainfall this week watered brown lawns in the Columbus area to open the month of September, with Columbus receiving a between a half-inch and an inch of rain. The far southern part of the state was drenched with several inches. Waverly received 2.04 inches Thursday alone.

However, areas that have been persistently dry in western Franklin, southwestern Delaware, southern Union and northern Madison counties largely missed out again. Total rainfall from a bands of showers at Delaware and Marysville totaled less than two-tenths of an inch. The effects of the prolonged dryness are showing up on our lawns and some crops.

“While most grasses used in home lawns can tolerate two to three weeks of drought conditions, most will simply go dormant,” said Dr. David Shetlar, an Ohio State University entomologist and turf management expert .

Shetlar noted that “even dormant turf needs some water to keep the crowns from dying. Most turf managers recommend applying a quarter inch of irrigation once a week.” He added that a ” small amount of water won’t bring the turf out of dormancy, but will keep the plants alive until more normal rainfall returns.”

The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor, published weekly by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, shows moderate drought conditions (coral shade embedded in gold regions) in bands extending from the Mansfield Highland southwest to just northwest of Columbus, and another dry pocket west of the Scioto River valley in southern-central Ohio.

Rainfall in July and August was less than 4 inches west of the Interstate 71 corridor, about three inches below normal. The deficiency was made worse coming at a time when evaporation of soil and plant moisture is greatest under a high summer sun.

An experimental NOAA one-month Evaporative Demand Drought Index (EDDI), is a tool that identifies the “thirst of the atmosphere.” The national view monitors ongoing regional drought, and water stress predictive of hydrological drought (diminished groundwater supplies) and agricultural drought (precipitation and soil moisture deficits that impacts crops during the growing season).

The splotches of red in northern Ohio, and more notably to the east in western Pennsylvania, are indicative of more serious drought. Expansive severe drought is evident in the fire-ravaged regions of California and the Southwest, and parts of the western Corn Belt.

The latest Climate Prediction Center’s 6- to 10-day extended outlook for rainfall is more hopeful in the East, while drought and wildfire conditions worsen in the West. Above-normal rainfall is highly likely across the Northeast, upper Ohio Valley, and over the Appalachians, with adequate rainfall forecast for dry areas of the Midwest and southern Plains.

Another shift is a trend toward cooler-than-normal temperatures over the middle of the country east to the Appalachians, indicative of a northwest-southeast jet stream alignment that will drive cool Canadian air farther south. This is in response to a Typhoon Haishen approaching Japan, which will alter the polar jet stream (westerlies) flowing east across the North Pacific, causing the upper-air flow to buckle across North America.