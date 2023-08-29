QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Very stray shower, low 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 74 (53)

Thursday: Breezy sunshine, high 77 (55)

Friday: Clear sky, high 83 (59)

Saturday: Warm sunshine, high 87 (65)

Sunday: Mostly sunny and quiet, 89 (67)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We are expecting a relatively calm evening, even as a cold front is expected to move through the state. there will be a very small chance for a quick sprinkle or two, but the vast majority of us will stay quiet. Increased cloud cover will build up by the time we get to Wednesday morning with lows around 60.

Wednesday will be the coolest, driest, and most comfortable day. Temperatures are only expected to rise to the mid 70s. Clouds will clear throughout the day leading to plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. High pressure starts building in across the whole region keeping the weather calm and quiet.

To finish off the work week conditions will continue to warm up gradually. By the end of the work week near normal temperatures will move in to start September, but summer will come back with one more swing. Going into Labor Day weekend the unofficial end of summer will see a return to the 90s, and above average temps are expected to stay. All that time the sunshine will continue making keeping things bright.

A note about Labor Day, the sun will set before 8:00 pm. We wont see the sunset that late until

-Bryan