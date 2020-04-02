Venus is that outstanding planet shining brightly in the western sky

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Clouds should move away tonight, providing a lovely view of the stars and the planet Venus in the western sky in uniquely close proximity to the Pleiades star cluster–which happens once every 8 years. The best view will be on the nights of Apr. 2-4, clear skies permitting.

“The ‘Evening Star’ and the Seven Sisters, also known as the Pleiades, will be hanging out together in the western sky after sunset for the next couple of nights,” said Don Stevens, director of Perkins Observatory at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Oh. The conjunction will occur on the night of Apr. 3, when Venus will very close to the brightest star, Alcyone, in the star cluster.

Venus in the western sky with The Pleiades. (Credit: Don Stevens/OWU Perkins Observatory)

“This presents an unique observing opportunity, even from light-polluted urban skies. Luckily, you don’t need a telescope the size of a corn silo to enjoy it!” said Stevens.

All you need is a a pair of binoculars or your unaided eyes. “Venus is currently the brightest object in the night sky other than the Moon and it’s hard to miss,” Stevens said.

He noted that Venus will be “hanging out in the western sky through spring.”