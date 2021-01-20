Ups and downs in the weather heading for the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: AM flurries, partly sunny and cold. High 31

Tonight: Partly cloudy, brisk winds. Low 26

Thursday: Sunshine returns, milder. High 42

Friday: Partly sunny, chilly. High 34 (27)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold. High 31 (19)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High 34 (20)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

There were a few snow showers and flurries associated with a clipper system north of Central Ohio overnight and early this morning. There has been some accumulations in the snow belt overnight. A coating to a half-inch of snow will be the extent mainly north of I-70. Morning temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 20s by daybreak as any snow exits the region.

Thanks to the passing of the cold front the temperature won’t recover much today. We will see more sunshine again today after a cloudy start. Even though we will get more of that rare January sunshine temperatures will struggle into the upper 20s and the high will only make it to about 30.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold. There will be a slight chance of flurries in our southern counties. Other than that it will just be cold. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

A warm front will cross the region early tomorrow morning. That will set our temperatures on a warming trend for tomorrow. Afternoon highs will be in the low 40s post frontal.

A couple of cold fronts will bring us back to January reality as we head into the weekend with high temperatures back in the low to mid 30s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Happy Hump Day!!

-Bob