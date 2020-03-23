Update from Bob: Working from home during the outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– In an abundance of caution during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, many employees at NBC4 will be working at home, including NBC4 Today’s Bob Nunnally.

To limit time in the studio Bob will be at home, no doubt with Layla the wiener dog by his side, continuing to update online and giving you Central Ohio’s most accurate forecast on weekend mornings.

Bob checked in with NBC4 Today Monday morning and said, “I have what is called a compromised immune system. I’m going to be spending more time out of the TV station, but you’re going to see me on social media, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and a lot on weekends.”

For now, meteorologist Liz McGiffin will be filling in and updating the forecast during the morning and midday shows, but Bob will still be making appearances through video updates.

“Remember, we’re all in this together. Take it easy, and I’ll check in with you tomorrow,” Bob said.