Up and down temperatures to finish the week then a chance of rain this weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny, warm and breezy. High 76

Tonight: Mainly clear, cool. Low 46

Thursday: Sunny, cooler. High 68

Friday: Mostly sunny. 44/74

Saturday: Increasing clouds, chance of shower late. 55/76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Hang onto your hat. It is going to be breezy today. Sustained winds will be around 15 mph and wind gusts will be around 25 mph. A cold front associated with Canadian low pressure will be the reason. That front crosses Central Ohio between midday and early afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the mid-70s and then start to fall. It will be in the low to mid-40s by daybreak tomorrow.

The rest of the work week will be dry albeit cooler in the wake of today’s cold front tomorrow. It will be sunny but the high will only be in the 60s. Friday will bounce back to the mid-70s with sunshine.

Over the weekend we will be watching for the tropical remnants of Hurricane Delta as the leftover moisture will end up in the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys. Depending on the track we have chances of showers Saturday and Sunday with possible leftover rain Monday. Another cold front brings rain and wind for Tuesday.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob