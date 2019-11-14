Up and down temperatures heading into the weekend

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Cloudy morning, brighter afternoon sky. High 41

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 22

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold morning. High 39

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 40(23)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. 46(22)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

You might see a few flurries when you go out. Mostly Live VIPIR Radar is indicating that any flakes are evaporating before they reach ground level. It’s partly to mostly cloudy and cold again. Temperatures are in the low to mid-20s with winds generally less than 10 miles per hour that can produce wind chill in the teens.



Today: Skies are cloudy now but they will clear off as we head into the afternoon. With winds basically out of the south-southwest we will get a little milder today, still well below “normal” but into the 40-degree range in Columbus. Skies will be mainly clear and cold. The lows will be around 20 again.



High pressure centered over the Great Lakes will bring us even more sunshine as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will still be below normal but it will be dry through Sunday.

Have A Great Thursday!

-Bob