Unsettled weather and a weekend warm-up

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, isolated p.m. pop-ups. High 79

Tonight: Chance of evening showers and storms, clearing later. Low 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny, a few afternoon pop-ups. High 82

Friday: Mostly sunny, slight chance of p.m. storms. 63/85

Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms, humid. 70/88

Sunday: On/off showers and storms. 71/87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A moderately unstable weather pattern contunes this week.

Today: Skies have cleared across Central Ohio as a cold front that was the focus for scattered rain yesterday has exited the Buckeye State. With a west-northwest flow over the region it is a cool, dry morning. As we warm up today the atmosphere will become more unstable and we will have a chance of a few isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. High temperatures will be near 80 this afternoon.

There will still be a chance of showers and thunderstorms into the evening though they will end later tonight. Daytime cumulus clouds will disappear again overnight. By daybreak the skies will be basically clear again.

Tomorow looks mostly dry. There is just a slight risk of pop-ups again in the unstable afternoon. Friday warmer and more humid air will return. The likelihood of showers and storms will return late Friday. It will be warm and humid with a chance of storms this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will have highs from 85 to 90.

Next week will start with highs in the mid-80s with scattered showers and storms.

-Bob