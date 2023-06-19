QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sct’d showers & storms, high 85

Tonight: Showers & storms, low 65

Tuesday: Few PM pop-ups, high 80

Wednesday: Iso. showers, high 84

Thursday: Sct’d rain & storms, high 79

Friday: Heavier showers & storms, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We have got a very unsettled weather pattern arriving in Central Ohio, as an upper level low pressure system moves into Kentucky today, and rides just south of the Ohio River for much of the extended period. This same system will bring us periods of showers and storms throughout the week.

For today, expect scattered showers and storms, first in our southwestern counties this morning, then heading toward Columbus as we get into the early to mid afternoon. Highs top out in the middle 80s with slightly sticky conditions. This scattered activity picks up this evening and early overnight before tapering briefly Tuesday morning.

We will be tracking a few afternoon pop-up showers and storms into Tuesday afternoon, with highs dropping back close to 80.

The summer solstice arrives on Wednesday at 10:57 AM, and it will be feeling fairly summer-like, with temperatures running in the middle 80s. Wednesday does look to be one of our lighter rain days, with just an isolated pop-up.

Rain chances pick back up going into the end of the workweek, with scattered showers Thursday, and highs in the upper 70s to near 80. More widespread rain then arrives Friday, with highs back into the lower 80s.

-McKenna