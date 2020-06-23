Unsettled weather: on/off showers and storms this week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers, chance of storms, breezy. High 81

Tonight: Chance of showers and storms, partly cloudy late. Low 61

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, afternoon pop-ups. High 79

Thursday: Mostly sunny, stray showers and storms. 60/81

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm, showers and storms at night. 59/85

Saturday: Partly sunny, afternoon showers and storms. 69/88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today: Showers and thunderstorms will develop from northwest with a slow-moving cold front that will sag through the region from northwest to southeast. We can expect more showers and thunderstorms with some heavy downpours. It will be breezy with a wind-shift from southwest to west by evening. Wind speeds will pick up to 10-20 miles per hour. The high will be in the low 80s in Columbus.

There will still be a chance of showers and thunderstorms ito the evening though they will end late. Skies will be partly cloudy by daybreak as the cold front clears the area. It will be less humid and cooler. It will be near 60 by daybreak.

High pressure with drier, cooler air expands into the Buckeye State in time for the end of the week. There will still be a chance of rain, afternoon pop-ups mainly, Wednesday, but Thursday looks mostly dry. There is just a slight risk of rain. Friday warmer and more humid air will return. The likelihood of showers and storms will return Friday night. It will be warm and humid with a chance of storms this weekend.

-Bob