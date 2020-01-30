Unsettled weather as we turn the calendar to February

COLUMBUS WEATHER

Today: Mostly cloudy, slight chance early morning flurry or freezing drizzle, light wind and chilly. High 39

Mostly cloudy, slight chance early morning flurry or freezing drizzle, light wind and chilly. High 39 Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low 28

Mostly cloudy, cold. Low 28 Friday: Mostly cloudy, light showers and snow showers. High 42

Mostly cloudy, light showers and snow showers. High 42 Saturday: Snow showers changing to rain showers. 31/43

Snow showers changing to rain showers. 31/43 Sunday: Partly cloudy to sunny. 33/46

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Again this morning there is a slight risk of isolated flurries or freezing drizzle. It will be cloudy but conditions may finally favor a peek at the sun, yes it’s still there, this afternoon. Even with the combination of surface high pressure and an upper level ridge high temperatures the clouds will remain pretty stubbornly in place. will only be a couple degrees above normal, near 40.

Tonight will also be mostly cloudy and dry with very light and variable winds under high pressure. The low will be in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow there will be a slight risk of snow showers or light rain from midday on with little if any snow accumulations. Highs will be in the low 40s. We will end up in the weak warm sector of a storm that will come into the region from the west Friday night and Saturday. The coldest part of the storm will head northeast into the Great Lakes. The southern end will brush Central Ohio, but stay mostly south. It will be cold enough for light snow, mixed with light rain, and will turn to scattered rain Saturday.

We will dry out Sunday, Groundhog Day. Highs will be in the mid-40s. Monday’s high will be in the low to mid-50s.

Have A Great Thursday!

Bob