Unseasonably warm week with rain on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunshine, warm and breezy. High 77

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Low 56

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 78

Thursday: Showers, breezy, chance of storms. High 74 (58)

Friday: Scattered showers, partly sunny. High 71 (54)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers. High 72 (51)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The front that was the focus for a few scattered sprinkles or light showers mainly north of Columbus yesterday has shifted to northern Ohio today. Our dry air mass and the large mid-level ridge will keep us rain-free today. It will be unseasonably warm again. Our average high is 60. Today’s high will be 15-20 degrees warmer but not in record territory. The record is 84 set in 2010. There is only 52 days until summer.



Tonight will be mostly clear and very mild with a southwest breeze. The morning low will be in the mid-50s.

Tomorrow will be mostly dry and warm. Rain developing ahead of low pressure coming our way from the west may reach into the Buckeye State by tomorrow evening. Tomorrow’s high will be in the 70s again. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms will be likely by Thursday afternoon. Thursday’s high will be in the mid-70s.

Chances of showers won’t be quite as high Friday and this weekend but it looks like the first completely dry day will be Monday. Weekend highs will be cooler but still above average in the 70-degree range.

Have A Great Tuesday!!

-Bob