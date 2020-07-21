Unseasonably warm week with more storms, possibly severe late today

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid, p.m. storms, possibly severe. High 90

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, humid, scattered storms. Low 73

Wednesday: Showers and storms, humid, and hot. High 88

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers, chance of storms. 72/89

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. 69/87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

There is a chance of a few showers with isolated thunder this morning mainly to the west.

With daytime heating the atmosphere will destabilize again. With a mid-level disturbance also in play we can expect some showers and storms mainly south and west and especially this afternoon. Some storms, late today and this evening, could be strong to severe with damaging winds. Highs will be around 90, but with high humidity, expected today, heat indices may peak in the mid-90s.

There will still be some scattered showers and storms tonight. It will be muggy and warm with a low in the low-to-mid 70s.

The rainiest day this week will be Wednesday when as much as a quarter inch of rain or more during storms can be expected. Wednesday’s high will be near 90.

We will get showers with a chance of storms and Thursday with highs near 90. There will be a only a very slight chance of pop-ups Friday and Saturday with a better chance of storms again Sunday and Monday.

Keep Yourself Cool Today!

-Bob