Unseasonably warm today with unsettled weather tomorrow

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 80

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 58

Thursday: Showers, breezy, chance of storms. High 75

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 73 (54)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers. High 71 (51)

Sunday: A chance of afternoon showers. High 66 (48)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today will continue our stretch of unseasonably warm weather. High pressure to our south will keep today dry. The continuing southwest flow from that high will keep us dry in Central Ohio. Morning temperatures are starting in the 50s but there will be a rapid mid-morning warm-up and today’s high will be right around 80.

Rain and a few embedded thunderstorms ahead of a western cold front will manage to work their way into southwestern Ohio by this evening. Though the storm activity will diminish some of those showers will move into Central Ohio tonight. Tonight’s low will be warmer, in the neighborhood of 60.

Showers with a chance of thunderstorms will be likely by Thursday afternoon. Though severe storms are unlikely there will still be wind gusts as high as 30-35 miles per hour. Thursday’s high will be in the mid-70s.

Chances of showers won’t be quite as high Friday, except pre-dawn. This weekend will have showers mainly in the afternoons and att night. Saturday’s high will be around 70. Sunday’s will be in the mid-60s, still above the average.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs between 65 and 70.

Have A Great Wednesday!!

-Bob