Unseasonably warm briefly, more wet weather

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This morning: Areas of dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1/4 mile at times

Today: Chance of showers, breezy and warmer. High 72

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild. Low 58

Thursday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. Patchy fog late. High 79

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy, afternoon showers or storms. 59/77

Saturday: Showers early, mostly cloudy and breezy. 49/57

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, few showers later. 43/59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A cold frontal boundary will sink into Central Ohio from the northwest today. Scattered light showers with the front will taper off through midday. Temperatures will peak around 70 in Central Ohio by mid-afternoon as the front sinks south of the I-70 corridor and before it stalls in southern Ohio.

Tonight that busy front will start to lift back to the north again. It will be cloudy and unseasonably mild. The low will be in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow the warm front continues to lift into the Great Lakes by early evening. It will become mostly sunny and very warm in the southerly flow. The high should reach well into the 70s.

Friday a cold will zoom across the region from west to east. Ahead of it the high temperature will once again be in the 70s. Rain and thunderstorms will develop on that front as it crosses the state. It will quiet down by Saturday morning with only a few light showers left over. It looks like only isolated rain will be left by the Ohio State kickoff at Noon. High temperatures Saturday will only be in the upper 50s.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob