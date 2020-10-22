Unseasonably warm and humid to end the work week, weekend changes coming

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Patchy fog, dense in spots, mainly before 9 a.m. Temp: Near 60

Today: Partly sunny, unseasonably warm. High 78

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Low 59

Friday: Partly cloudy, afternoon showers , evening storms. High 77

Saturday: Morning showers, mostly cloudy and breezy. 50/57

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. 43/60

Monday: Showers early, cloudy day. 51/65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The frontal boundary that was all but stalled across central Ohio, and the focus of rain showers, has lifted north all the way to Lake Erie. Fog will dissipate by late morning bringing back welcome sunshine. Then thanks to the gradient between low pressure to the west and high pressure to the east a warm southerly flow of air will push our temperatures to well above average. Today’s high will be in the upper 70s.

Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with a south breeze. The low will be in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow a cold front will sweep out of the Mississippi Valley and through the region. That will allow high temperatures to reach into the 70s again with warm south winds. It will also bring rain and a chance of thunderstorms by evening. Highs will be around 75.

Any storms will diminish and eventually fade before midnight. Rain will taper off early Saturday. It will be a mostly cloudy, brisk and cool day. Highs will be between 55 and 60. 60s will be typical for a dry Sunday and the beginning of next week with on and off rain.

Enjoy Today’s Weather!

-Bob