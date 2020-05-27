Unseasonably warm again today, then cooler and wetter

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, warm. High 85

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers late. Low 65

Thursday: Partly sunny, chance of showers, thunder possible High 83

Friday: Showers, chance of thunderstorms. 66/80

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler. 57/72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Another disturbance has moved from south to north over the western part of the state overnight. A few scattered showers are dying out very early this morning as it departs.

Once again it will warm up into the 80s though not quite as warm as yesterday. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s. There will still a very slight chance of enough instability this afternoon for isolated pop-ups, but with more cloud cover limiting surface heating storms will be less likely than yesterday.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and a little muggy again with the low like July near the upper 60s. Again there will be just a very slight chance of showers or thunderstorms.

Tomorrow there is a chance of scattered showers with thunderstorms possible from about midday on. The high will be in the low to mid-80s.

The chances of rain will increase into Friday as a cold front pushes into the region from the northwest. Friday will have showers and a chance of thunderstorms with the front.

Saturday high pressure, behind the front, will build into the Ohio Valley. It will be clearer, cooler and drier through the weekend. Temperatures will be near seasonal normal levels.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob