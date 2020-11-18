Unseasonably cold today, unseasonably warm the rest of the week and weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Clear and cold. Temperature 25-30

Today: Sunny and cold. High 45

Tonight: Mainly clear, breezy and cold. Low 33

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy and milder. High 61

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. 43/62

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm, slight chance of showers. 45/63

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 47/64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Thanks, in part, to a very large area of high pressure that will be centered just south of the Ohio River it will be a nice albeit cool day. Today’s wind will be from the southwest and lighter than yesterday. The high temperature will still be several degrees below normal but today it will get warmer as we head into the afternoon. The high will be in the mid-40s.

Tonight will be mainly clear, breezy and cold, though not as cold as this morning. The center of the high pressure will continue to move to the southeast. That will leave Central Ohio in a southwest flow. The low will be in the mid-30s.

Tomorrow will be windy with the Ohio Valley between low pressure to the north and high pressure southeast. Winds will be around 15 miles an hour with gusts to around 30. It will be mostly sunny with a high around 60.

Friday will be breezy and unseasonably warm, also with a high around 60. Saturday there will be a slight chance of showers mainly north of Columbus. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy ahead of a cold front that will bring rain into Central Ohio.

Happy Hump Day!!

-Bob