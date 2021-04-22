Unseasonably cold mornings, cool days until a big warm-up

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: AM frost, partly cloudy, breezy, sprinkle. High 51

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 33

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 61

Saturday: Rain likely. High 60 (43)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 62 (44)

Monday: Brilliant sunshine, warmer. High 68 (40)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A Freeze Warning is in effect until mid-morning. High pressure and clearing skies are part of the recipe that will allow low temperatures at or below freezing again. Expect frost and very light chilly winds. Hopefully you have taken care of the Three-P’s; your pets, your plants and your pipes. All three can be affected adversely in the cold.

Today will be sunny to partly cloudy, breezy in the afternoon and warmer just not by a lot. Afternoon highs will be in the low-50s. The wind will be westerly with some gusts around 20-25.

After another cold night with a Freeze Watch and lows in the 30s we will start to rebound tomorrow. It will be sunny with a high around 60, still below average.

Rain with a chance of thunder from a southern storm will move into the Buckeye State Saturday.

Behind that system high pressure moves into the region with dry weather and a warming trend for the next few days. Sunday will be sunny with a near average high in the low 60s. By Tuesday highs will be well above average between 75 and 80.

Stay Warm Today,

-Bob