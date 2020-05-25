Unofficial summer, officially summer weather

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, humid, chance of pm pop-up showers and storms. High 87

Tonight: Chance of showers and storms early, partly cloudy, muggy. Low 68

Tuesday: Partly sunny, chance of pop-up showers and storms. High 88

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers and few storms. 69/86

Thursday: Chance of showers and storms. 68/83

Friday: Chance of showers and storms. 67/79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Enjoy the Memorial Day holiday! It’s going to be a partly cloudy, summer-like day again. It will be hot and humid with the heat index, the “feels like” temperature, reaching into the mid-upper 80s just a few hours before the actual temperature gets there. The atmosphere will be unstable enough for pop-up showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms will die off after sunset.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy again with the low in the upper 60s to near 70.

We will have an unsettled weather pattern most of the week thanks to high pressure southeast of the Buckeye state pumping warm, moist air into the region. Each day will come with a chance of scattered showers and afternoon storms. Morning lows will be in the muggy 60s and daytime highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

The weekend will be more comfortable with partly cloudy skies Saturday and sunny skies Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Have A Great Day!

-Bob