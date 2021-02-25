Typical temps today, warmer weekend on the way for Columbus and central Ohio

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, cool. High 42

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low 25

Friday: Sunny start, increasing clouds, breezy. High 46

Saturday: AM showers, milder. High 54 (36)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered AM showers. High 55 (40)

Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy. High 46 (36)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sprawling high pressure is building into the region from the west. That means more sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will rise from around freezing at daybreak to the low to mid-40s this afternoon. A 5-10 mph northwest breeze means wind chills in the low 30s this afternoon.

Tonight skies will be mainly clear to partly cloudy. The wind will be much lighter and it will be colder, dipping into the low to mid 20s.

While rain showers track across Kentucky, high pressure will be centered over Ohio tomorrow morning. With the southwesterly flow some of that Kentucky rain could move into Ohio tomorrow night and early Saturday.

Another cold front will cross the region Saturday and bring more rain especially in the morning. These showers should move out of central Ohio by noon. Another round of showers will develop Saturday night and early Sunday. Again it looks like mainly morning showers. Weekend highs will be in the mid-50s.

Temperatures will be cooler for the first of next week with high pressure nudging back into the region from the upper Plains with northerly winds.

Enjoy Your Thursday!

-Bob