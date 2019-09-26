Typical Fall today, Summer weekend coming

QUICK WEATHER



COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, cool. High 76

Tonight: Mainly clear, chilly. Low 52

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 84

Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower. 87(67)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. 85(65)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine as we go through today now that a cool front is clearing the Buckeye State. Now we will get into cooler and dry air with high pressure moving through the region. Afternoon temperatures will be right in the “normal” range in the mid-70s in Columbus and the low to mid 70s across the area. Clear and dry conditions will continue tonight with daybreak temps around 50.

The high continues to move east so we go from a northwesterly flow of cool air to a southerly flow of warm, but not humid, air for tomorrow. It will be mostly sunny and the high will be about ten degrees above normal again in the mid-80s.

That is only the beginning. A front will sag from the Great Lakes into the northern part of the state Saturday, weakening all the way. There will be only a very slight risk of an isolated shower or sprinkle, the way it looks now. That same frontal system lifts back north Sunday and the real heat wave will begin.



Have A Great Thursday!

-Bob