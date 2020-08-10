Typical August, hot, humid, pop-ups this week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, chance of pop-ups west. High 90

Tonight: Increasing clouds, chance of storms late. Low 71

Tuesday: Humid, isolated p.m. pop-ups. High 88

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms. 70/86

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated pop-ups. 68/85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It should stay pretty quiet today. It will be hot and humid this afternoon. The high temperature will be around 90 and with humidity it will feel like the mid-90s. It will stay dry except for the slight risk of isolated pop-ups west of the I-71 corridor.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms late tonight/early tomorrow morning well ahead of a cold front heading into the region from the northwest. It will be warm and humid with low near 70.

The weather will be unsettled with several disturbances and a frontal boundary that will stay close enough to be part of the problem most of the week. There will be chances of thunderstorms daily and high temperatures will generally be just above normal in the mid-80s. Expect pretty muggy nights with low temperatures around 65-70.

Have A Great Monday!

-Bob