COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two tornadoes, one of which injured seven people, are confirmed to have hit western Ohio during this past weekend’s severe storms, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS confirmed the first storm near Troy, Miami County, touched down early Saturday morning. The agency made the determination due to supporting radar data and damage reports in the area, it said in a release.

More information, including intensity and tracking data, is expected to be released Monday.

The second tornado – an EF1 storm – touched down in Auglaize County at approximately 12:54 a.m. Saturday.

The tornado had a maximum wind speed of 110 mph and was on the ground for approximately 13 minutes, carving a path more than 17 miles long, eventually lifting near the Auglaize/Allen county line. The NWS estimates the storm’s path width maxed out at 300 yards.

The agency reports seven injuries associated with the tornado when it hit a campsite northeast of Interstate 75. The storm flipped over several trailers and tore the roof off a large meeting hall.

In addition, the NWS said the tornado leveled a commercial greenhouse, damaged a truck stop and blew over several semi-trailers, destroyed a historic brick school building on Brown Road, knocked down multiple trees, and tore off several roofs.

The tornadoes were part of a weather front Friday into Saturday that spun up tornadoes in 11 states across the South, Midwest, and Northeast, killing at least 32 people and causing billions of dollars in damages.