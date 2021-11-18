After a windy, balmy Wednesday, the weather has turned blustery and chilly following the passage of a cold front early this morning.

As drier air moves in behind the front, skies will turn partly to mostly sunny, with a brisk west wind and steady temperatures in the mid-40s, falling slowly back into the upper 30s this evening with some patchy clouds. A flurry is possible across the north early tonight.

High pressure will bring fair skies and chilly weather Friday. Temperatures will start off in the 20s, and just get to near 40s in the afternoon. Some high clouds will arrive later in the day ahead of a weak warm front.

The weather will moderate as the wind becomes southerly Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies. A disturbance will bring some showers Sunday ahead of a strong cold front that is expected usher in the coldest air of the season so far Monday, when temperatures will hover in the 20s with gusty winds and flurries.

Forecast

Thursday: Blustery, cooler, some afternoon sun. High 47, falling to low 40s

Tonight: Breezy, cold, scattered flurries. Low 28

Friday: More sunshine, light winds, chilly. High 40 (28)

Saturday: More clouds. High 50 (31)

Sunday: Cloudy, showers developing p.m. High 52 (37)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, brisk, windy, very cold. High 31 (26)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cold. High 38 (18)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High 44 (26)