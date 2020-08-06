Tropical Storm Isaias knocks out power to millions in Mid-Atlantic, floodwaters swamp roads and homes

MID-ATLANTIC (WCMH) — The Eastern Seaboard is cleaning up in the aftermath of flooding rains and hurricane force wind gusts that accompanied the passage of Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday.

Hurricane Isaias made landfall Monday night at 11:15 p.m. along the North Carolina coast near Ocean Isle Beach, packing 85 mph winds, with gusts as high as 99 mph at Federal Point, N.C. The storm raced northward Tuesday nearly parallel to Interstate 95, sailing over the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Delmarva, Philadelphia and across northwestern New Jersey, southeastern New York and western New England.

More than three million utility customers lost power, including around 1.4 million in New Jersey. Trees were toppled by high winds, landing on homes and bringing down power lines. Eight deaths have been attributed to the storm. A tornado leveled a mobile home park in Raleigh, N.C., killing two persons.

On the western side of the storm’s path flew north-northeast at 35-40 mph, flooding rains totaled more than 8 inches. Wynnewood, Pa., west of Philadelphia, received 8.59 inches. Flash flooding swamped Upper Darby, and Philadelphia was soaked with 4.16 inches. Winds gusted to 78 mph at New York Harbor and Farmingdale, Long Island.