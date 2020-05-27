Tropical Storm Bertha makes landfall in South Carolina

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tropical Storm Bertha intensified quickly from a tropical disturbance Wednesday morning, making landfall at 9:30 a.m. along the coast of South Carolina about 20 miles east of Charleston. Maximum sustained winds of 50 mph were reported by the National Hurricane Center as the storm moved slowly inland.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has been predicted to be busy due to abnormally water and weak vertical wind shear. https://www.nbc4i.com/weather/active-atlantic-hurricane-season-predicted-by-noaa/

Bertha was named only an hour before it struck the coast, after having been given only a 30 percent chance of growing into a tropical storm. A northwest trajectory will take Bertha northwest toward Charlotte, North Carolina, late today, and near Roanoke, Virginia Thursday morning. Heavy rain and flash flooding will be the primary concern, in addition to rough surface and strong rip currents.

The storm is expected to bring gusty winds and torrential rain, totaling two to four inches, and locally up to eight inches, from eastern and central South Carolina northward to central Virginia. Inland flooding is likely.

Bertha grew out of a tropical disturbance that hovered off the coast of South Florida on Memorial Day, then dumping up to six inches of rain in two hours Tuesday, which raised the monthly rainfall to nearly 19 inches in the Miami area, setting a record for May.

Bertha is the second tropical storm of the season in the Atlantic. Arthur brushed the Outer Banks of North Carolina around May 16.