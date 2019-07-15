Tropical moisture and heat moving in this week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few storms early, mostly cloudy, low 73

Tuesday: Chance storms, warm and muggy, high 89

Wednesday: On/off showers, few storms, high 83

Thursday: Partly sunny, muggy, high 91

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot & steamy, high 94

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a very warm and somewhat muggy day today with temps in the lower 70s with a few pop-ups. The pop-ups will be thinning out tonight giving way to mostly cloudy skies.

On Tuesday we will have more moisture streaming up into our area ahead of the remnant low associated with Barry. This will bring rain showers and a few storms for Tuesday, and better coverage on Wednesday.

This means temps will stay in the upper 80s on Tuesday, and should climb back into the lower to middle 80s on Wednesday with on and off rain showers.

Most of our area should pick up somewhere between a half inch to an inch of rain during this time, but there could be isolated totals closer to 2″ or more under a heavier band.

With the ground soaked in a fresh layer of rain showers, and more sunshine returning late week, we are going to get hot and soupy. I think temps will be tapered a bit by the “wet” ground and the green conditions.

On the flip side, this will mean even more humidity late week, with dewpoints set to be in the 70s. This will mean that we will have heat index values pushing easily into the triple digits for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with highs temps in the middle 90s.

Sunday we will be watching as a weak frontal boundary to our north will sag down and give us isolated storms, and highs in the lower 90s. We will have more scattered storms on Monday as the front drops down, with highs in the upper 80s.

-Dave