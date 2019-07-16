Tropical Heat And Rain On The Way

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, humid, scattered showers and storms.High 88

Tonight: Showers and storms, muggy and warm. Low 73

Wednesday: Rain, showers, chance of storms, very humid. High 84

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated showers, storms, muggy. 92(72)

Friday: Hazy sun, hot, tropical humidity. 94(75)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A few scattered showers or thunderstorms may pop-up this morning. This convection will move north and northeast this morning. We should get a few rain free hours before scattered showers and storms return this afternoon. Though it won’t be as hot as yesterday, it will be more humid, thanks to moist air from the remnants of Barry. Afternoon highs will be in the upper-80s, but it will feel like low-90s.

It will be a muggy night with showers, locally heavy downpours and scattered storms as the rainy remnants of Barry move into the region tonight. With recent dry weather flooding shouldn’t be a widespread threat. Lows will be in the low 70s.

The heaviest rain and storms should move out in the afternoon Wednesday. The end of the week and weekend will feature the hottest temps of the season. The region will be very hot and humid with local highs in the low to mid-90s and heat indices around 100 degrees.





Happy Tuesday! Stay Hydrated!

-Bob