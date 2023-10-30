COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Trick-or-treaters in Central Ohio will want to break out the jackets and coats this year, as temperatures plunge below average, marking the coldest Halloween since 2017.

Not only are we talking chilly temperatures, but a scattered wintry mix is in the forecast, as a fast-moving cold front moves through the region Halloween evening. This will bring the potential for rain and snow showers from about 8 p.m. Tuesday through early Wednesday. Little to no accumulation is expected, but a trick in the forecast, nonetheless.

The last time we saw snow on Halloween was in 2019, when we got a trace. It was this same day when we picked up 1.51 inches of rain, marking the wettest Halloween on record for the city.

It is not unusual for a few snowflakes fly on Halloween. The greatest daily snowfall on Oct. 31 in Columbus was 1 inch in 1993, on top of 3.6 inches the day before, making for a wintry Halloween weekend. A coating of snow fell in 1954, and a trace of snow was in the air as recently as 2019 and 2012.

Luckily, the scattered mix we’re tracking is light and not real widespread.

Sunset Halloween evening is at 6:31 p.m. for the Columbus area, so be mindful of youngsters and families as you are driving, especially around nightfall as visibility decreases rapidly.

Since trick or treat dates and times vary in different communities, it’s important to make sure that you’re weather aware before you head out. One of the best ways to do that is downloading our NBC4 mobile weather app or checking nbc4i.com/weather.