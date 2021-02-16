COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Scattered flurries, mostly cloudy, cold wind. High 20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, frigid morning. Low 5 (Wind Chill: to -4)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, frigid morning. High 23

Thursday: More snow (1-3”), not as cold. High 32 (20)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, brisk winds and colder. High 23 (18)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, cold. 22 (7)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The Storm Team 4 Weather Alert is still activated until this afternoon. Snow totals turned out to be much lower because much of the precipitation fell as sleet rather than snow. Travel will still be very difficult this morning because of snow-covered roads and some icy surfaces. If you don’t need to be out on the roads it would be better to stay home this morning. 1pm will signal the end of the Winter Storm Warning. The Ice Storm Warning expires this morning.

Low pressure the heart of the storm will continue to move northeast and head towards New England. In its wake it will stay very cold with a biting wind that will continue to produce wind chills between 0 and 5 this morning and near 10 this afternoon when high temperatures will be only around 20.

Tonight will be even colder. Under partly cloudy skies the temperature will drop to around 5-degrees above zero. Early morning wind chills will be 0 to -5.

It will be quiet and cold through Wednesday. Snow returns Wednesday night and Thursday and Thursday night. That may total another 3 to 6 inches of new snow. Thursday’s high will be right around freezing. Friday and Saturday will be in the 20s again. It looks like Monday we will finally get above freezing.

Happy Tuesday!

-Bob