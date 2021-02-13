Tracking the next winter storm: How much snow could we see in central Ohio?

WINTER STORM WATCH SUNDAY 7 PM – TUESDAY 1 P.M

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Sunday night until Tuesday early afternoon. The main threat with this watch is for snowfall. However it is possible we could see this expanded, upgraded, and/or additional watches and advisories issued out east.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The coldest of the air remains far to our west, but we are going to get cooler this weekend. In fact, the normal highs should be around 40 now, but most of the weekend will be 10-15° below normal, with highs on Monday nearly 20° below normal.

After a few evening flurries, temperatures will fall back into the teens Saturday night, and Sunday will start noticeably colder.

By lunch or midday on Sunday, we will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and chilly, with temperatures in the lower 20s–. We will have highs only in the middle 20s on Sunday, the 9th straight day with below-freezing temperatures.

Sunday night we will start to see some moisture come up into our area, with light snow developing before the Monday morning commute, which will be slick.

This moisture will push northeast and a dry slot will form later morning Monday into the mid- afternoon hours, before the low from the southwest moves up into our area.

Monday early evening will be impacted by a heavier band of moisture streaming north, making travel hazardous. What will complicate this forecast is the position of the low to our southeast, and where some warmer air could mix in and create and a wintry mix in southeastern Ohio.

Monday night into the overnight hours as the low moves east of Ohio, we will see the heaviest snow, with increasing wind, before tapering off to flurries later in the night.

By Tuesday morning the low will begin to pull far enough away that we will see snow showers tapering off through the morning commute, and by mid- to late morning, with colder air moving through our area on the back side.

HOW MUCH SNOWFALL TO EXPECT

The forecast snowfall for the entire event, starting Sunday night and going through Tuesday morning, is in the range of 4 to 8 inches. Lower numbers in the southeast reflect a wintry mix. s. The highest totals will be along and east of the I-71 corridor, where temperatures will remain cold enough to keep it as snow through the event.

ADJUSTMENTS WILL BE MADE THIS WEEKEND

Right now the storm system is still quite far away from us, and will be making quite a journey before heading our way. It will be causing headaches for a good portion of the country, as currently there are winter weather related advisories across a lot of the country.

A small shift in this storm track over the next few days can and most likely will require adjustments to the areas that see the highest snowfall totals, and which areas may or will see a wintry mix as we head into next week. Storm Team 4 will continue to monitor closely this system, and make any needed adjustments to our forecast on-air and online.

Stay tuned, and be prepared. Another weather system will quickly follow behind this system for Wednesday into Thursday of next week as well. With temps running below freezing for a week and a half to almost 2 weeks by the time these systems roll through, melting will not be a major helper to clear our roads.