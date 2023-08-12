A cluster of severe storms, some producing tornadoes, tracked east across the northern portion of the state.

A cold front trailing low pressure over the northern Great Lakes will push through the region, bringing an end to the scattered showers and storms in a muggy air mass.

Skies will partially clear overnight, with readings falling back to the mid-60s by dawn.

Dry weather and partly sunny skies will prevail on Sunday, with seasonably warm afternoon readings in the mid-80s.

The next system will bring an increase in clouds later in the day, and showers and storms are likely late Sunday night and Monday.

Breezy and much cooler air will follow on Tuesday, with readings in the 70s. High pressure will follow, bringing sunshine and lower humidity midweek.

Forecast

Tonight: Isolated showers early, fog later. Low 65

Sunday: More sunshine, warm. High 86

Monday: Scattered showers, storms. High 79 (69)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, cooler. High 74 (63)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 81 (58)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 84 (60)

Friday: Sunny. High 82 (65)