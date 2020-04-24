Tornado season ramps up across Southern states, while Ohio Valley is cool and damp

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 30 tornadoes were reported across the southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley late Wednesday, causing 7 fatalities. Eleven tornado reports were received Thursday in southern Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.

A supercell thunderstorm in East Texas split into two storms. The northern storm traveled from northeastern Texas to Mississippi–a distance of 350 miles–spawning several tornadoes.

An 8-hour time lapse of a long-track supercell plowing across Texas and Louisiana.



This storm produced several strong tornadoes yesterday evening. pic.twitter.com/QyyfAu85U7 — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) April 23, 2020

A wide tornado killed two people in Madill, Okla. Another deadly tornado struck the East Texas town of Onalaska, taking 3 lives and injuring more than 20 along the eastward path of the storm. The death toll from tornadoes so far in 2020 reached 74, which exceeds all other years in total since 2011.

A tornado in Durant, Okla., viewed from State Highway 48. (Thomas Marcum/AP)

Another severe weather threat will develop late Friday from eastern Oklahoma and Texas to the Lower Mississippi Valley, as low pressure tracks across Oklahoma, before heading northeast over the weekend across Tennessee and eastern Kentucky, with more severe weather to the south of the storm path.

Rain will develop across central Ohio Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Rainfall could total up to an inch, with locally heavier amounts in the southeastern part of the state, where a few thunderstorms could bring heavier rain.

The reason for the active pattern and a slew of dangerous tornadoes is a vigorous jet stream sweeping from the northern Rockies to the Deep South, where cold and warm air clash. An unseasonably chilly pattern for late April has persisted across the northern half of the nation, with snowflakes flying from time to time. The average temperature in Columbus has been colder than average almost every for two weeks, and is running nearly 10 degrees below normal since Apr. 13.

Sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico are running about 3 degrees above normal this spring, which adds warmth and moisture to the air and instability (lift) conducive to severe storms, which is enhanced when a southerly low-level jet transports energy northward.

The Climate Prediction Center 6- to 10-day outlook projects more of the same through the first week of May, with unseasonably cool and wet weather in the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.