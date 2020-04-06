April’s Pink Super Moon

It won’t actually be pink but tomorrow night’s full moon is called the Pink Full Moon. It is also the second of three Super Moons in a row. It will occur almost a month to the day after last month’s Worm Moon April 9th and almost exactly one month ahead of the third, May’s Flower Moon May 7th.

This full moon is also called the Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, the Fish Moon and the Easter Moon. Some of those names mean it signifies rebirth and renewal after the cold and often harsh winter in the north. The timing of this full moon is also used to calculate the actual date of Easter.

The more colorful names are, of course, are derived from Native Americans who kept track of seasons and natural events with the occurrence of the full moon. The Pink Moon’s appearance coincides with the blossoming of the grand phlox, a pink wildflower. The reason tomorrow night’s Pink Moon will be a Super Moon is because of its proximity to the earth. That nickname was first coined for by an astronomer in 1979. It will be at its closet point for this year and will appear approximately 14% bigger than a full moon at its farthest point. It will about be 30% percent brighter, making it the brightest Super Moon of 2020. The moon will be at its closest point at 10:35 p.m. tomorrow night’s.

Cloud cover may make even a moon that bright a little tough to see clearly but if you have the opportunity take a peak. There won’t be a brighter full moon this year.