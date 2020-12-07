Today’s cold weather will be followed by a warming trend for this week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Mostly cloudy. Temps in the 30s/Wind Chill in the 20s

Today: Partly sunny, chilly. High 36

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low 24

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, colder. High 39

Wednesday: Partly sunny, milder. 28/46

Thursday: More sunshine. 29/50

Friday: Mostly Cloudy, mild. 35/52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

: A few flurries and isolated snow showers, with no accumulation likely, are possible this morning because of a mid-level disturbance working its way east of the region. It will continue to be mostly cloudy to partly sunny today. The high temperature will only make it to the mid-30s, several degrees below normal. Winds between 5 and 10 mph will keep wind chills in the upper-20s to around 30.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold. By morning low temperatures will be in the mid-20s in the city and chillier outside the outer belt. We will see more sunshine starting tomorrow through Thursday. Temperatures will be about 10-degrees above normal by the end of the week.

The return of mostly cloudy to cloudy skies Friday will signal the next change in our weather. A cold front will bring rain Friday n ight and Saturday plus the return of more seasonable, cooler, weather Saturday night and Sunday.

Happy Monday!!

-Bob