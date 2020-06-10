Today is a Weather Alert Day, strong to severe storms possible

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

STORM TEAM 4 WEATHER ALERT

Today: Partly sunny, humid, showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe. High 88

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, less humid late. Low 62

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 79

Friday: Brilliant sunshine, comfortable. 59/82

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 56/72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It’s a Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day! We will heat up again today and the air mass over Central Ohio will continue to become more unstable. The southerly air flow of warm, sub-tropical air, still remnants of Cristobal, and then a cold front crossing the state will generate storms. Timing is still iffy but not iffy is that some of these storms are likely to become severe especially in the northern half of the state. Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes will be possible with these storms. High temperatures will be in the upper-80s and feel like mid-90s.

Showers and storms should come to a quick end behind the front tonight from west to east. As the front continues east it will become less humid. It will be breezy and partly cloudy and clearing at sunrise. The low will be in the low 60s, 10-degrees cooler than 24 hours earlier and closer to normal.

Tomorrow and Friday will be sunny and dry with highs around 80. The weekend will be very comfortable with highs in the low to mid-70s.

The beginning of next week, Monday and Tuesday, has more pleasant weather. It will be sunny with highs around 80, right on target for the middle of June.

-Bob