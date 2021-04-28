Strong to severe storm threat Wednesday in Columbus, central Ohio

SETUP FOR SEVERE STORMS:

A Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day has been issued for today as thunderstorms move into the area.

Central Ohio is in a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms, with a slight risk up to the northwest.

Strong to severe storms will be capable of producing large hail and strong, damaging wind.

While there is a threat for severe storms in Ohio, the strongest storms will remain well to our Southwest screeching into Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

Locally, the biggest threat with storng to severe storms will be wind.

Wind gusts are considered sever as soon as the reach 58 mph or stronger.

Another threat with afternoon storms in Central Ohio will be hail.

Hail is considered to be severe once it is 1 inch in diameter, or the size of a quarter.

If you are in a thunderstorms with large hail, the best way to measure it is to wait until after the storm has passed, then to place the hail stone next to an object like a coin.

If you are able to take a picture of hail from thunderstorms and would like to share it with NBC4, the best way to do that is directly through the free NBC4i mobile weather app on your smart phone.

With afternoon storms, we will also be watching for rotation which could lead to the threat for tornadoes.

The threat for severe storms producing a tornado in Central Ohio is less than 2%. However, the threat increases into the northwest corner of the state and into parts of Pennsylvania and New York

A greatest tornado threat today will develop in the Southern Plains, southwest Texas and the Ozarks.

TIMING:

After a dry, cloudy start to the day, we’ll see more clouds hang around this afternoon ahead of rain and thunderstorms.

Cloud cover this afternoon will limit warming and in term limit the instability needed to strengthen storms.

By 3 p.m., a few thunderstorms will start to pop up, mostly in the north and northwest corner of the state.

As we head through the afternoon and into the evening, showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread.

Through the dinner time hours, isolated strong storms will be possible. The biggest threat with storms will be not only thunder, lightning and pockets of heavy rain, but strong wind gusts and hail.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue overnight into Thursday morning and produce areas of heavy rainfall.

By first thing tomorrow morning, another round of rain showers and thunderstorms will get going thanks to a cold front.

As the cold front moves through and there will be additional thunderstorm chances.

The biggest threat with these storms will be the potential for isolated damaging winds and heavy rainfall on top of already wet ground.

Rain showers and the chance for thunderstorms will continue into the afternoon.

Then, expect more soggy conditions through Thursday’s evening drive.

As the front starts to slide southeast, it will take the threat for thunderstorms with it.

Showers will linger Thursday night and start to wrap up early Friday morning.

Drier and cooler air will funnel in on Friday. Then High pressure moves in just in time for the weekend.

For the latest on the forecast for Central Ohio, watch NBC4 or check online at NBC4i.com/weather.