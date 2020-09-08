Though unofficially over, summer makes a comeback

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. High 88

Tonight: Mainly clear, humid. Low 67

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and sticky. High 90

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. 68/84

Friday: Partly cloudy, mild. 61/78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today: Showers and scattered storms associated with a frontal boundary have shifted to the north this morning. Skies are cloudy and it’s warm and humid. It will gradually turn partly cloudy to sunny and warm up with southerly breezes. It will be quite warm this afternoon with highs reaching the mid-80s to the low-90s, about 88 in Columbus with a heat index around 91.

Tonight skies will clear but it will be pretty muggy especially by daybreak with a low in the mid to upper 60s.

The same frontal boundary thaty brought us rain yesterday and last night will stay far enough north we will be dry tomorrow too. With a southerly flow it will be hotter and humid both days with highs well above normal. Then it will drop south Thursday through Friday with high pressure and cooler air back in the region by the weekend.

Have A Great Tuesday!

-Bob