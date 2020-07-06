The heat wave continues. It is an Air Quality Alert Day

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, very hot, humid afternoon. High 95

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy morning. Low 72

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, few storms. High 93

Wednesday: Hot, sticky, scattered p.m. storms. 73/94

Thursday: Partly sunny, steamy, stray storms later. 72/93

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The Ohio Valley is covered by a big ridge of high pressure. So it will be another hot and humid day with highs in the mid-90s again. Yesterday we hit 96-degrees.

Today is also an Air Quality Alert Day. Levels of ozone in Central Ohio may rise in the Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups range. Anyone with breathing issues including children, the elderly, with asthma or COPD should limit their time or strenuous activity outdoors.

Tonight the sky will clear again but it will be another warm and humid night. Temperatures will drop into the low-70s, but it will take all night before it is even that cool.

The rest of the week will be hot and humid with afternoon storms popping up especially with peak daytime heating, which will continue to be in the 90s. With a frontal passage some storms may be heavier Friday, but that does mean we will be able to drop a few degrees this weekend.



-Bob