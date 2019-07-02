The Heat Is On!

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, humid, scattered thunderstorms.High 92

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy, chance of storms. Low 72

Wednesday (RW&B): Partly cloudy, sticky, scattered storms. High 89

Independence Day: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. 88(72)

Friday: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. 87(70)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers and storms. 86(71)





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We are on the northern edge of a shallow ridge of high pressure.That means this very warm and humid pattern will continue. And that means heat indices at 90 to 95 at peak heating plus a chance of pop-ups and thunderstorms each day. There is a slight chance of pop-ups mid-morning but the better chance of scattered thunderstorms will be this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. Peak heat index temps will be in the mid 90s.

Make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat if you are expecting to spend time out doors. And don’t forget the sunscreen. The UV Index is in the very high range.

Tonight: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, muggy conditions and a slight chance of more showers and thunderstorms tonight. Temperatures will slowly drop into the low 70s.

Tomorrow: There will be a risk for showers and thunderstorms with the ongoing soupy air mass and especially with peak heating the rest of the week. Some heavier downpours will be possible. Tomorrow’s highs will be in the upper 80s with peak heat indices in the mid-90s.

Showers and thunderstorms should diminish in the evenings both tomorrow and Thursday but timing may be a little tight for fireworks displays like Red White and Boom tomorrow night.

Stay Cool Today!

-Bob