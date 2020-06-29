The heat is on this week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Plenty of sunshine, very warm and humid, slight chance of isolated p.m. pop-ups. High 88

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy at daybreak. Low 68

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid, chance of pop-ups. High 89

Wednesday: Sunny, very warm. 67/88

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hotter, moderately humid. 69/90

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and steamy. 70/91

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A cold front that slowly made its way from north yesterday is still heading south of the Ohio River this morning. High pressure centered over the eastern Great Lakes will bring more sunshine into Central Ohio today. Temperatures will start into an upswing with highs in the upper 80s.

With the low pressure on east and west and the high pressure to the north drifting east the Ohio Valley will be in a pattern of warm to hot and humid weather. There will be a few chances of pop-ups or scattered storms mainly southwest and mainly during afternoons when daytime heating peaks.

By the weekend there will be a better chance of storms Saturday with the backdrop of a Lunar Eclipse Saturday night.

-Bob