The coldest air of the season comes in on a northwest wind today

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Snow flurries early, partly sunny, brisk and very cold. High 22

Tonight: Mainly clear, frigid morning. Low 10

Saturday: Sunny start, increasing clouds, cold. High 37

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, mild. 32/42

Presidents Day: Mostly cloudy, mild. 29/47

Tuesday: On/off rain, breezy and mild. 39/53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Sprawling arctic high pressure centered well to our west will take over our weather today. With a frigid northwest wind temperatures will barely get back up to around 20 today. Valentine’s Day will be the coldest days of the winter, so far. A frigid northwest wind will drive wind chills to near 0 in parts of Central Ohio. High temperatures will be within a few degrees of 20, almost 20 degrees below average.

Saturday will be sunny to start, then clouds will increase through the afternoon. It will be milder at 37, closer to our average high after a morning low near 10. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and there will be a slight chance of afternoon showers on Presidents Day. It will be a milder Tuesday with off and on showers and highs in the low 50s. It will be colder with a north breeze and a slight chance of flurries Wednesday

Have a great Friday, Fri-YAY and a wonderful weekend!

-Bob