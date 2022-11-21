COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The holiday travel forecast is shaping up to be very favorable for much of the nation.

A storm will brush the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday with rain and high-elevation snow. Showers are forecast for parts of Florida and the Southeast from a budding storm that will move offshore midweek. The rest of the nation will be dry with moderate temperatures.

The weather will be unusually quiet nationwide on Wednesday. Some snow will fall over the northern Rockies and northern Plains with a new surge of cold air. The eastern half of the country will be mostly sunny as temperatures moderate considerably into the 50s in the north and 60s in the south.

Thanksgiving Day will bring rain in eastern Texas and the lower Mississippi Valley. A new storm will push into the Pacific Northwest with rain and mountain snow. The Midwest and Northeast will be dry and mild with partly sunny skies. The West will be fair and seasonably mild.

Travel conditions will deteriorate on Friday over the mid-Mississippi Valley and Southeast as low pressure develops in the Southern states, with a secondary low moving up the Eastern Seaboard.