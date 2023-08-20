We will start to see above average temperatures across central Ohio today. This will be the main theme going into the new week.

The upper level ridge of high pressure that has mostly escaped us this summer will start to push its way further north. This will impact our temperatures and rain chances over the next several days. We are expecting temperatures to warm up to the the 90 degree mark. That is about six degrees above average for this time of year. Plenty of sunshine will stick around.

A weak boundary will push through over the next couple of days. Rain chances are not a major concern, but increasing clouds may pop up during the first part of the work week. Wednesday will see better chances of showers and storms coming in from Michigan and moving south.

Thursday will be the winner for hottest day of the week as parts of central Ohio will see high in the mid 90s with heat indices (feels like temperatures) in the low 100s. The heat will come crashing down by the upcoming weekend as a cold front will push through kicking us out of the above average temperature trend for now.

Forecast

Today: Mainly sunny skies. High 90

Tonight: Few scattered clouds. Low 69

Monday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. High 92 (67)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 89 (69)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated storms. High 90 (70)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot & sticky. High 95 (73)

Friday: Partly cloudy, pop-up storms. High 92 (70)

Saturday: Clouds increasing with rain chances. High 82 (57)